Bhubaneswar: Authority of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) advised the aspirants who have not completed their OJEE online application yet to apply for the same by 11:59pm of September 23 as the last date of applying for the examination is Wednesday.

The deadline for online fee payment is September 24, 2020 (11 AM).

The official notification reads, “This is for the information of all concerned that in case any candidate has failed to make a proper online application for OJEE – 2020 because of any reason, whatsoever, he/she is being given this final chance to apply for any course, as per his/her choice and eligibility, under OJEE – 2020.”

The interested candidates should fill up their application forms online through OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in or www.odishajee.com) only.

The authority has made it clear that the JEE Main-2020 candidates will always be given first preference, irrespective of their all India rank, and should not apply for OJEE – 2020 for admission in B.Tech programmes.

PNN