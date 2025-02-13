Bihar: A man in Bettiah, Bihar, set himself on fire over a domestic dispute Wednesday. He sustained severe burns and was initially taken to the sub-divisional hospital. Later, doctors referred him to Bettiah GMCH for further treatment.

The victim, Rambabu Chaudhary, frequently argued with his wife. Wednesday, his wife, angered by another altercation, left for her maternal home in Rampur Gokhula village, Shikarpur. Enraged, Rambabu followed her to his in-laws’ house, where he doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire.

Sunita Devi, the wife of the injured man, stated that her husband physically assaulted her daily, often under the influence of alcohol. Wednesday, after another beating, she decided to leave for her parental home.

Rambabu Chaudhary’s condition remains critical. Preliminary investigations suggest that frequent arguments over minor issues led to this tragic incident.

