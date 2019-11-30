Hyderabad: The four accused who raped and killed the 26-year-old veterinarian had hatched the plan over drinks. They saw the woman parking her scooter near a toll plaza, one of them then punctured her scooter’s tire when she was not around while another offered to help her fix it when she came back, telling her all repair shops were closed. They then raped her, killed her and set her on fire.

The details of the gory crime were revealed by the Cyberabad Police. The police have arrested four accused in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

While 25-year-old Arif, the main accused in the Telangana rape and murder case, works as a driver, the other three accused – Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu — work as lorry cleaners.

Addressing a press conference a day after the charred body of the veterinary surgeon was found, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have taken four people into custody under Sections 376, 302 and other relevant sections of the IPC. The accused in the Telangana rape and murder case have also been booked under Nirbhaya Act.

“After investigation four people were taken into custody at Shadnagar police station, their names are Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu,” Cyberabad police commissioner said.