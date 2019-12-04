Hyderabad: The Telangana government Wednesday issued orders for setting up a fast track court to try the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month.

The government designated the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district as special court for speedy trial of the case.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial of the case.

The charred body of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here November 28 morning a day after she went missing.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. Police managed to trace the accused by examining the CCTV footage installed at a toll gate near which the gruesome incident took place.

The accused are under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison here.

The incident led to a nation-wide public outrage with protests demanding death penalty for the four. Some lawmakers even went to the extent of saying that the four accused should be publicly lynched. The accused have been kept in solitary confinement as other prisoners have threatened to attack them if they get a chance, sources said here Wednesday.

Agencies