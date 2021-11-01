Kaliapani: The government has emphasised on providing hygienic water for people in rural areas. However, there are some remote villages under Sukinda block in Jajpur, where clean drinking water is dream, a report said.

Tribal people in Tikarpada village have no way out, but to drink water from pits dug out along creeks and rivers. According to reports, the village was once a hideout for Maoists.

As the village lacked proper road connectivity, it became a safe haven for Left wing ultras. They used to stay in camps for days together, striking a reign of terrors among locals.

Taking note of the plight of the people, the Odisha government constructed a road under IAP to facilitate connectivity. A total of 37 families live in Tikarapada Uparsahi and 23 in Talasahi.

In 2018, a school was set up in the village and tube wells were also installed. However, those rarely function and remain defunct for most times of the year.

As safe drinking water is not available, people have no way but to depend on water from pits, locals informed. “As pit water is contaminated, people suffer from various diseases,” they added.

Throughout the year, people are affected by malaria, dengue and stomach diseases.

After water dries up in pits, people directly use water from the creek, the locals informed, saying they had told some people’s representatives and officials about the issue.

