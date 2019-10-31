Bhubaneswar: At a time when some of the front line Congress leaders in Odisha are bonding over dethroning Niranjan Patnaik as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, veteran Congress leader and Jatani MLA Suresh (Sura) Routray Thursday made his stand clear by saying he is not interested in the post.

Known for his no-holds-barred statements, Routray said he is neither an aspirant for the post nor is capable enough to hold it. He even does not have the charisma or influence to lead the party, he added.

When asked about the ‘Chintan Baithak’ of some Congress leaders held at Panthanivas Wednesday, Routray quipped, “Those who want to become OPCC President should meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

On Niranjan Patnaik’s statement seeking ‘freedom’ from the presidentship, Routray advised him to express his will directly to Sonia Gandhi. “If he did that, many leaders’ time and energy would have been saved,” Routray said.

It may be mentioned here that a number of state Congress leaders Wednesday held a meeting to discuss a change in party guard. Several party legislators openly endorse Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim while criticizing Patnaik’s leadership.

PNN