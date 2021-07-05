Bengaluru: Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said Monday that it was a huge honour to be named the flag bearer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony alongside Mary Kom and that “it’s a huge moment for hockey”.

The 29-year-old midfielder became only the sixth hockey player to be named the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games.

In the past, Lal Shah Bokhari (1932), Major Dhyan Chand (1936), Balbir Singh Sr (1952 and 1956), Zafar Iqbal (1984) and Pargat Singh (1996) have had the honour of being flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games opening ceremony.

“This is amazing, and I am speechless. It’s a huge honour to be named the flag bearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom. I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey.

“I thank the Indian Olympic Association for this great opportunity, and I am looking forward to the responsibility at the opening ceremony in Tokyo,” added the midfielder, who will be playing his third Olympics.

Hockey India president, Gyanendro Ningombam, said, “Manpreet has been the cynosure of India men’s hockey team for many years now and he has led the team to some significant victories as the captain in the past couple of years including the Asia Cup triumph and bronze medal at the FIH World League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017. We at Hockey India are very proud that the IOA has named Manpreet along with Mary Kom as the flag bearers of the Indian contingent.”