Bhubaneswar: Amid criticisms over BJD’s support to Citizen (Amendment) Bill (CAA), Odisha Chief Minister and party chief Naveen Patnaik Wednesday sought to remind the members of the Christian community that he would continue to support them.

Patnaik’s assertion assumes significance at a time when fingers were being raised at his secular credentials as his party backed the amended law in Parliament.

The CM, however, clarified that he was not in favour of nationwide NRC exercise.

Attending a programme at a city church, the CM said, “Remember that I am with all of you…”

Patnaik December 13 met a delegation of Muslim leaders and assured them that CAA would not affect the community.

“We were panicked over BJD’s support to citizenship bill. But the community is relaxed after the chief minister announced that his party will not support NRC,” Abdul Bari, a member of the Muslim delegation which met Patnaik, had said.

(PTI)