Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his next “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, say he always chooses films which the entire family can watch together in a theatre.

“As an entertainer, I would love to reach out and entertain as many people as possible. I choose films where the entire family can go and watch them together in a theatre. There is no greater joy as an artist than seeing them enjoying your cinema and also coming out with a message to take home, to discuss and ponder,” Ayushmann said.

In “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gay man and he says the film will entertain audiences.

“‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhanï¿½ is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer,” he added.

Ayushmann said that the people will instantly connect to the film.

“It’s a film that will touch the hearts of audiences and also entertain them to the fullest. I can’t wait for people to watch ï¿½Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ because it is a story that everyone will connect to,” he added.

He says “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is a film that had to be made because of the impact that it can have on society.

“It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not everyday that you find a film like ï¿½Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and I’m proud to be a part of this project,” he said.