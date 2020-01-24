New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Friday the work done by children who won national awards in various categories. The PM said that he gets inspiration and energy from them.

Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, Modi said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

“When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age… is amazing,” Modi said.

“Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades and talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy,” Modi added.

See link: https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1220584075821371393

Modi told the kids to enjoy drinking water and juice not medicine. He also advised them to be physically active.

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors – innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a certificate and a citation.

The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in ‘tabla vadan’.

PTI