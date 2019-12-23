Telkoi: At nondescript Munda Sahi (Dam Sahi) of Khuntapada village under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district, our correspondent came across a boy, aged about 12 or 13, kneading clay by his feet.

It was about 10am and by this time he should have been in schools. Out of curiosity, he walked up to the boy.

Seeing him, the boy took a break and stared at him, with a hint of fear on his face.

Introducing himself as a journalist and insisting that he was at his house to help him, our correspondent started a friendly discussion with Trilochan. Confirmed that he had won his confidence, our correspondent asked him where his family members were and why he had not gone to school.

“Sir, I am Trilochan Munda. I am 13 years old. I am the lone member of my family. I have lost my parents long ago. My other three siblings have been married and are residing in other villages,” he said.

“As I am alone and there is none to look after me, I stopped going to school after Class VII. Sir, I do want to continue my education. But I cannot,” he added all in broken words.

“We used to have a ration card. But this card has gone missing. I have been in depression thinking about my future,” he sobbed out.

When asked why he had been kneading clay, he said, “Sir, I have no money to get my house repaired. So I am repairing my own house,” he said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Promising Trilochan all possible help, this correspondent left the village with a heavy heart.

In a bid to do something for Trilochan, the correspondent met the supply officer and asked him as to what could be done for Trilochan’s lost ration card. The officer said he would provide all possible help to Trilochan if he comes to his office.

Similarly, after coming to know all about Trilochan, Telkoi block development officer Dillip Kumar Bara said he would meet Trilochan personally in a day or two and provide all help to him.

PNN