Bhubaneswar: To advance the use of modern biotechnological tools in aquaculture, the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), in partnership with the Asian Fisheries Society Indian Branch (AFSIB), held a workshop-cum-brainstorming session on ‘Current Status & Development of a Roadmap on Genome Editing for Aquaculture Species in India’ here Saturday.

The event brought together leading national and international experts, researchers, and policymakers to deliberate on the current landscape, emerging opportunities, and regulatory requirements for implementing genome editing technologies in Indian aquaculture.

ICAR-CIFA Director PK Sahoo welcomed dignitaries, scientists, and participants, setting the stage for a forward-looking dialogue on the potential of genome editing to boost aquaculture productivity.

Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science & Agricultural Education), ICAR, New Delhi, JK Jena, emphasised the urgent need to integrate genome editing tools into aquaculture research and development to strengthen food security.

In his address, he stressed the importance of collaboration, human resource development, strategic planning, and clear goal-setting, both for the immediate future and long term, to effectively harness genome editing technologies for advancing aquaculture.

Former ICAR-CMFRI director and AFSIB executive council member A Gopalakrishnan provided a comprehensive overview of ongoing national and international efforts in the field.

National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, chief executive BK Behera delivered the special address, highlighting the vital role of collaboration and the need to diversify species, including ornamental fish, to strengthen the aquaculture sector.

