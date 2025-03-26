Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his No. 1 T2OI all-rounder position, whereas Abhishek Sharma, No.2 T2OI batter, and Varun Chakravarthy, No.2 T2OI bowler, too claimed their sport in the latest ICC Men’s T2OI rankings.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy made a significant leap in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, breaking into the top five for the first time after his stellar performT2OI all-rounderances against Pakistan in the ongoing five-match series.

Duffy’s impressive haul of 4/20 in Mount Maunganui, and his 1/37 in the previous match in Auckland, has propelled him seven places up to the fifth position in the latest rankings update. His contributions were instrumental in New Zealand’s commanding 115-run victory over Pakistan, sealing a 3-1 series lead.

Duffy was not the only New Zealand bowler to see an upward trajectory in the rankings. Zakary Foulkes, who supported him with figures of 3/25 in Mount Maunganui, has jumped 26 spots to claim the 64th position.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has also made significant strides, moving up 11 places to 15th after picking up three wickets in each of the last two matches. Abbas Afridi has reached a career-best 36th place after his consistent performances in the series.

The latest rankings update also saw several batters making significant gains. New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who smashed a 20-ball 50 in Mount Maunganui, has climbed two places to 16th. His teammate Mark Chapman made an even bigger leap, advancing from 51st to 41st after his remarkable 94-run knock in Auckland.

For Pakistan, young batter Hasan Nawaz has made a major impact, skyrocketing to the 77th position following his blistering 105 not out in Auckland.

The rankings update also took into account the recently concluded five-match T20I series between Namibia and Canada in Windhoek, where the hosts secured a 5-0 series whitewash.

Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin has risen 27 places to 68th, becoming his country’s highest-ranked batter, while captain Gerhard Erasmus has moved four places up to 98th in the bowling rankings. Canada’s Nicholas Kirton also made progress, jumping from 91st to 74th among batters.