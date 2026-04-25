New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bat against table toppers Punjab Kings in their IPL game Saturday.

The hosts, who are at number six in the table, are unchanged from their previous outing and so are Punjab Kings, who are perched atop with five wins from six matches.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.