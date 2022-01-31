New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized drugs and contrabands worth Rs 3,950 crore in the last one year. The ICG is likely to have 200 ships and 80 aircraft by 2025, an official statement said Monday. ICG personnel saved 1,226 lives at sea in 2021. It has saved 11,082 lives since its inception which translates into the saving of one precious life at sea every second day, the statement noted. The Indian Coast Guard will celebrate Tuesday its 46th Raising.

“From a modest beginning with just seven surface platforms in 1978, the ICG has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory. The ICG is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025,” the statement mentioned.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICG has maintained a round-the-clock vigil in India’s exclusive economic zone in seas by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily, it noted.

“The hawk-eye vigil of the ICG ensured seizure of drugs and contraband worth more than Rs 11,924 crore since the inception of which more than Rs 3,950 crore worth drugs and contrabands were seized in the last one year,” the statement informed.

The ICG said that to date, it has apprehended more than 13,354 crew and over 1,568 boats involved in illegal activities in India’s exclusive economic zone. “A total of 40 foreign crew and seven boats were apprehended in 2021, thereby asserting maritime security and economic sovereignty of our country in our waters,” it mentioned.

Despite the pandemic, the force added five new-generation ships and eight advanced light helicopters to its fleet in the last one year, it stated.

Additionally, continuous close coast surveillance is being maintained through a coastal surveillance network – consisting of radars, electro-optic sensors etc – that has been set up at 46 sites along the Indian coast, the ICG mentioned.