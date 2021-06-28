Panaji: The local promoters of Club Tito’s, one of the state’s oldest party and nightlife haunts, have sold the club and other allied businesses in Goa citing harassment by government officials, politicians and NGOs, Ricardo D’Souza, a partner in the business venture, said Monday.

The identity of the new owner, however, has not been disclosed yet.

“With sadness and anger, we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won’t have to work,” D’Souza said in a post on social media.

In a sarcastic barb, D’Souza, who had been complaining on social media platforms about harassment by some bureaucrats, also said that those who harassed him while carrying out his business should now employ his workforce, who have no jobs in the “long term”.

“Can I please ask our officials to employ them, as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa. By ‘officials’ I mean all the harassing lot, like police, PDA (Planning and Development Authority), CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone), NGOs, panchayats and sarpanchas, block development officers (BDO), and deputy collectors,” D’Souza said.

“I am very grateful to certain segments of the government like Dr. (Chief Minister Pramod) Sawant, the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great Brand called TITO’S. End of an Era!” D’Souza added.

Located in Calangute, Tito’s over the last four decades had been billed as the mecca of nightlife in Goa. According to the club’s official website, over the years since it was established in 1971, the club has played over 87,600 hours of music, hosted 16,425 parties and on an average had 90,000 visitors every month.