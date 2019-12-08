New Delhi: Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), BB Kumar, passed away Sunday, the council said.

He had not been keeping well for some time, it said. “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of the Chairman of ICSSR, Dr. BB Kumar. The condolence meeting will be held tomorrow (December 9) at 10:15 AM in the conference hall of ICSSR,” a tweet by ICSSR, a body under the HRD ministry, said.

Braj Bihari Kumar was appointed as the chairman of the ICSSR in May 2017.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), too condoled the demise of Kumar.

“Saddening to know about the demise of @icssr Chairman Dr B B Kumar, a man of many parts, he was an authority on North East India and a thinker-social scientist! In his demise, the nation has lost an erudite academic!” he posted on Twitter.

PTI