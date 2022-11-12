The culture of Lord Jagannath is expanding rapidly across the globe as people strive to make meaning of their lives in a world beset by rampant materialism. Despite the unprecedented expansion of information and technology powered by digital media, large parts of the world are today rife with various religious, linguistic, communal, national and racial divisions. In such a situation, it is the message of universal brotherhood of Lord Jagannath that unites people across the world in devotion and service towards humanity. Jagannath culture has become a bridge between people, countries, communities, and races, promoting the very best of Sanatana Dharma, and dispelling all uncivilised Adharmic impulses. Due to the liberal, humanistic, and socialist philosophy of this culture, temples of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath are being built in many famous cities of the world today.

Shree Jagannatha Society UK has installed the idols of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu, Shree Balabhadra Mahaprabhu, Devi Subhadra and divine Sudarshana in the premises of the Shri Ram Mandir in Southall, London and Prana Pratishtha rituals were performed there last year. This has enabled devotees to perform daily darshan, pooja and veneration of their beloved Lords in London. On November 5, 2022, SJS UK celebrated the ‘First Annual Sthapana Divas’ to commemorate the installation of the Chaturdha Murtis at Shri Ram Mandir. At a joyous ceremony, hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the Homa and participate in the singing of melodious bhajans at a Satsang. The function saw the participation of important members of the community, the Trustees of Shree Ram Mandir Southall and SJS UK, and Jagannatha Bhakts from across the UK.

The gathering was blessed by the presence of a special guest, Her Holiness Raseshwari Devi ji, the co-founder of the Braj Gopika Seva Mission and Braj Gopika Seva Dham in Tangi, Odisha, and one of the foremost preachers Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. On this occasion, Devi ji expounded on Shree Jagannatha Mahatmya and explained the unique role Mahaprabhu Jagannatha plays in our lives during this era. “Shree Jagannath is of the whole world and the whole world is His. Be it Guru Nanak Dev ji, Kabir or Guru Ram Das – whoever comes to Him, has seen Him once, is bound by an inexpressible emotion and accepts Him as his idol. Shree Jagannatha accepts everyone as His own and is the collective expression of culture, religion, caste, and all faiths.” Devi ji told in her address. She led the congregated devotees in an enthralling sankirtan with the chanting of bhajans venerating the Lord.

Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJS UK), a registered charitable organisation at the forefront of spreading Jagannath Culture in the United Kingdom. SJS UK, whose Founder Trustees include prominent members of the Odia community in the UK, is committed to construct a grand Shree Jagannath Mandir in London which will become the epicentre of Jagannath Culture in Europe and a prominent place of pilgrimage, attracting devotees and tourists from across the world. Last August, Trustees of SJSUK had met the Prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak to wish him great success, and honoured him by gifting him Chaturdha Murtis of Lord Jagannath and His celestial siblings. With the support of PM Rishi Sunak, the hopes of devotees have doubled and they are confident of realising their dream of a grand Jagannath Temple in London very soon.

Earlier, after a grand homa, puja and Madana Mohana Prana Pratishtha ceremony, Sahadev Swain, Chairperson of SJS UK, welcomed the gathering and expressed his delight that Lord Jagannath could be worshipped by His devotees in London at the Shri Ram Mandir Southall over the past year.

Notable guests who attended this event were Lord Rami Ranger, a leading entrepreneur in the UK of Indian origin and a Member of Parliament in The House of Lords, Sanjay Kumar from the Indian High Commission, London, Devi Mohan ji, Global Ambassador for Mohanji Foundation, and Global President of Ammucare Charitable Trust (ACT) Foundation and award winning noted Indian playback singer, Jubin Nautiyal.

Umesh Sharma, Chairperson, Shri Ram Mandir Southall voiced his happiness that the Mandir could join in the divine task of spreading Jagannath culture in the UK. The arrival of the Lord Jagannath in the Mandir had coincided with the dispelling of the concerns of the pandemic, transformed the Mandir, and thousands of new devotees had visited the Mandir over the past year to worship the Lord.

Proposing a vote of thanks, SJS UK Secretary Prakash Dey exhorted Jagannath devotees across the world to generously support the efforts of the Trust to construct a Mandir and join in the mission to spread Jagannath Culture across the UK and Europe. He invited people to visit the website of SJS UK https://www.shreejagannatha.uk/ where they could learn more about the activities of the Trust and how to get involved.

The function concluded with a devout Arati and devotees were overjoyed to partake of the authentic Mahaprasad served in the Mandir.