Peshawar: At least six policemen, including a senior officer, were killed and three others injured Monday in a blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The vehicle was on patrol duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Tank district when unidentified miscreants targeted it with an improvised explosive device (IED).

Those killed in the blast include a Station House Officer, a Sub-Inspector, three Elite Force personnel, and a driver, police said.

The three injured officers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where some of them are reported to be critical.

Provincial Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, terming it “highly tragic” and “deplorable”.

Expressing condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, he said that anti-peace elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs by attacking the police force.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi sought a detailed report on the attack.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the families of the officials killed.

Kundi also called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government to take concrete and practical measures to ensure lasting peace in the province.

Separately, an IED blast in the Lakki Marwat district injured an SHO and two other police officials.

Police officials said the explosive material had been planted near a bridge by unidentified miscreants to target the District Police Officer (DPO).

Earlier, in Bannu district, terrorists attempted to attack the Nala Kasho police check-post. However, the attack was successfully averted due to timely retaliation by the police.

According to police, the attackers opened fire using both light and heavy weapons. The personnel deployed at the check-post retaliated, compelling the assailants to retreat.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces.