A funny video conversation between Indian batsman Ishan Kishan and former international umpire Anil Chaudhary is going viral on social media. In the video, Anil Chaudhary praises Ishan for making smarter appeals now. In response, Ishan jokingly explains the reason behind this change while taking a dig at Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Anil Chaudhary says to Ishan, “You have played many matches under my umpiring. Now you have matured. Earlier, you used to appeal a lot, but now you appeal only when necessary. How did this change happen?”

Ishan laughs and replies, “I think umpires have become smarter now. If we appeal repeatedly, even for genuine dismissals, they might not give it out. So, it’s better to appeal only at the right moment. That way, we also feel confident that our appeal is meaningful. Otherwise, if I appeal like Rizwan, you guys will never give it out!”

This witty remark has left fans in splits. Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is known for his loud and frequent appeals on the field, and Ishan humorously suggests that excessive appealing reduces the chances of getting a favorable decision. Even Anil Chaudhary couldn’t help but smile at Ishan’s response.

When asked about umpiring standards, Ishan shared his candid views. “To be honest, seeing certain umpires in our matches is a pleasure. But there is always room for improvement. I believe new umpires should show more confidence in their decisions. They shouldn’t overthink the consequences. If they believe the batsman is out, they should make the decision without being influenced by appeals or pressure.”

Fans are loving Ishan’s humorous take, and his playful dig at Rizwan has sparked a lot of discussion