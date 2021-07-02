New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused Friday to entertain a plea that alleged that Union Minister VK Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India’s official position on the LAC with China. The Supreme Court said ‘if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can’t do anything’.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the plea filed by petitioner Chandrasekaran Ramasamy. He is a Tamil Nadu resident who claims to be a scientist.

At the outset, the bench said, “If you don’t like a statement by a minister then does it mean you will file a petition and ask him to be removed.” The bench further said, “If a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care. Courts can’t do anything.”

The bench told the petitioner that it appears you are a scientist, ‘then you must use your energies to do something for the country’. “We are dismissing it (plea),” it said.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to ‘declare that Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh committed a breach of his oath ‘by his alleged remarks on India’s position on the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).