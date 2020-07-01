Indian government has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps eyeing national security. Among them the most popular app cam scanner is also there. It is possible that you will also be using this mobile app. Today we will tell you about some special mobile apps, which you can use as an alternative to cam scanners. However, you may have to spend a little money to use premium features. So let’s know about the apps.

Adobe Scan

You can use Adobe scan app instead of cam scanner. You will get many features in this app, through which you will be able to scan your required documents. However, you will need to create an account to use this 28 Mb app.

Microsoft Office Lens

Microsoft Office Lens is one of the great apps. Through this app you can scan your important documents. Apart from this, you will get the facility to create files. At the same time, the size of this app depends on different devices.

Google Drive

You can use Google Drive app as an alternative to cam scanner. In this also, you can scan and keep your important documents. However, in this app you will get slightly less features than other apps.

Clean Scan

In Clean Scan app similar features like cam scanner. You will be able to create files through this app. Apart from this, you will get the facility to scan documents. Overall, this app is best for you. The size of this app is 17 MB.

Scanner App

You can use this American app as an alternative to cam scanners. In this app, you will get electronic signature feature, pin protection and basic document editing feature. However, the app size is 140 MB.