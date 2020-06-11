Everyone wants long and thicker hair. But sometimes due to neglect and usage of substandard products, hair becomes lifeless and weak.

If you want long and strong hair then include these things in your daily routine.

Trimming

If you want the hair to grow long and quickly then do not forget to trim them. Cutting the hair by a few centimeters after ten to fifteen days fills new life in the lower end of the hair.

Onion oil

For thick hair thick add onion juice in your routine. You can apply this to your hair every day before bathing.

Diet

Just by applying the right things to the hair, will not make your hair thick. A good diet including elements such as omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin B6 and vitamin E is also important.

Massage

For proper hair growth oil massage is good as it help the nutrients to reach the hair.

Right amount of shampoo

Shampooing hair is a good habit but it should be in limited quantity. Too much shampoo causes hair to lose moisture and nutrition.