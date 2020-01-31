Rourkela: Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), inaugurated the Indira Gandhi Park Zoo Veterinary Hospital.

This hospital will work round the clock for ailing animals.

The hospital is located near the horticulture office at Sector – 4. Raj Vir Singh, ED (P&A), PK Dash, ED (Works), several Chief General Managers, General Managers, other officers and employees of Rourkela Steel Plant were present on the occasion.

The hospital comprises a full-fledged operation theatre, a pharmacy, library and a laboratory. The facility will cater to the needs of zoo animals consisting of six species of mammals, 12 species of birds and three species of reptiles.

Dr A Biswas, senior veterinary officer and in-charge of the zoo and the deer park, would be overseeing the functioning of the hospital in association with the horticulture staff of the town engineering department.