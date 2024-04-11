Bhubaneswar: With an aim to spur innovation towards attainment of sustainable development goals, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) of Confederation of India Industry (CII) organised a Green Odisha Conclave (GOC) 2024 here, Wednesday. The conclave saw participation from a diverse spectrum of stakeholders from government, industry, academia and civil societies. In the face of pressing global challenges to address climate change issue and environmental degradation, GOC emerged as a pivotal platform for thought leaders and experts to exchange insights, strategies and best practices aimed at forging a greener and more sustainable future.

Speaking on this occasion, Civil Public Works department Engineer-in-Chief Manoranjan Misra said, “Over the years, emissions have surged, with per capita emissions reaching two tonnes by 2022 in India alone. It is necessary that we embrace green building and sustainable projects as non-negotiable imperatives. We do not have any alternative to green buildings and green projects.” CII Odisha State Council and SNM Group chairman Pradipta Mohanty underlined the necessity of a collaborative approach to position the state as a beacon of green initiatives. He said, “To propel Odisha as a flagbearer of green initiatives, concerted efforts from all stakeholders are indispensable. Prioritising research and development are crucial for enhancing sustainable practices across sectors. Capacity building is imperative as Odisha experiences rapid growth, attracting key industries such as mining, steel and textiles.” Chairman of IGBC Bhubaneswar Chapter Manoj Kar said, “The construction industry, currently contributing eight per cent of carbon emissions, must undergo a paradigm shift towards green building norms and sustainable practices to substantially reduce its carbon footprint.” Deputy Director of IGBC M Anand, in his presentation, showcased the key green concepts, best practices and cost saving for developing green compliant buildings. He also presented several remarkable projects being certified by IGBC across the country.