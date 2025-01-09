Rourkela: The lives of two minor girls, who suffered accidental strangulation while playing on swings, were successfully saved by the doctors at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Steel City, a report said. Both cases, strikingly similar in nature, were admitted recently to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the paediatric department at IGH, operated by Rourkela Steel Plant. The first case involved an 11-year-old girl from Jharsuguda, who was admitted to IGH in critical condition. She had experienced partial hanging and traumatic asphyxia due to accidental entanglement with the ropes of a swing. Upon arrival, she was in a critical state with altered sensorium and significant respiratory distress. The medical team acted swiftly, stabilizing her cervical vertebrae with a neck collar and initiating mechanical ventilation.

Further investigations, including X-rays and a CT scan of her neck, revealed aspiration pneumonia and an odontoid fracture. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the IGH paediatric team, the girl was successfully managed on ventilatory support and intensive care for two days. She made a remarkable recovery and was discharged after eight days of comprehensive treatment. The second case involved another 11-year-old girl from Rourkela, who also suffered accidental strangulation while playing on a swing. She presented with similar symptoms, including altered sensorium, respiratory distress, and a gasping condition. She was placed on mechanical ventilation for three days. Her chest X-ray revealed aspiration pneumonia, but there were no cervical injuries noted on her neck X-ray. The medical team treated her successfully, and she, too, was discharged after eight days of care. These incidents highlight the expertise and dedication of the IGH paediatric team, who successfully managed these life-threatening situations and ensured the recovery of the young patients.