Bhubaneswar: Residents of Kalahandi district have urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take steps towards allocating permanent bauxite mines to the Lanjigarh-based Vedanta Company. The demand finds mentioned in a memorandum submitted to the District Magistrate and Collector Wednesday. Copies of the memorandum were also handed over to the Block Development Officer (BDO). The residents argue that allocating permanent bauxite mines to Vedanta would significantly boost the socio-economic growth of the district and benefit its people.

Around 4,000 individuals representing various organizations—including the Lanjigarh Workers’ Association, Lanjigarh Merchants’ Association, Lanjigarh Drivers’ Association, Motor Vehicle Owners’ Association, and several social and political groups from Kalahandi and Rayagada districts participated in a rally. The procession began at the Horticulture office in Biswanathpur and concluded at the Lanjigarh block office. The rally was led by Sridhar Pesnia, former MLA Shibaji Majhi, Md Ayub, Rajendra Pratap Singh Deo, Himadri Pesnia, and Lingaraj Majhi. In their memorandum, the locals expressed their appreciation for the establishment of an alumina refinery in the tribal-dominated area of Lanjigarh, Kalahandi, which is one of Odisha’s most underdeveloped regions. They emphasized that the region is home to some of the most primitive tribes, including the Dongria and Kutia Kondhs, and is often regarded as one of India’s poorest districts. The memorandum highlighted the challenges faced by Vedanta’s alumina refinery, which was established in 2003. Despite operating for over two decades, the plant has been producing alumina without a permanent source of raw material (bauxite). This lack of a consistent supply has not only resulted in heavy financial losses for the company but has also adversely impacted the livelihoods of local communities, the memorandum said.