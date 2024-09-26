Rourkela: The inspector in-charge (IIC) of Bandhamunda police station under Rourkela police district was transferred Wednesday to the district police headquarters on charge of molesting a female colleague at the police station. It is alleged that the accused, identified as Ashok Das, IIC of Bandhamunda police station, had been molesting the female colleague for the last few days. The matter came to the fore after the survivor filed a written complaint before the DIG, Brijesh Rai, three days back. Rai ordered for an investigation into the charges by forming a probe committee.

Later, the IIC was transferred to the district police headquarters, DSP Nirmal Mohapatra said. When contacted, Das rejected the charges. He said the concerned woman police official was asked to report for duty at another place, September 17. However, she allegedly neglected to attend her duty and was found sitting at the police station.

Moreover, she submitted a leave application for 10 days ahead of the Nuakhai festival but her leave application was turned down. As a result, she nursed a grudge and has made false allegations in his name, the IIC said. “I have every faith in the justice delivery system,” he said demanding a fair probe into the charges.