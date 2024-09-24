Rourkela: The Odisha Police Tuesday arrested a private school teacher for allegedly “misbehaving” with a girl student in Rourkela city.

The incident, which took place Saturday, came to light this morning after parents of the minor staged a demonstration in front of the school, demanding action against the accused, officials said.

“He has been taken into custody and investigation is underway,” Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said.

“The girl’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Wednesday,” he said.

Balbir Singh, a member of the governing body of the school, said the accused physical training (PT) teacher has been suspended.

“We will never tolerate any such activity. The law will take its own course,” Singh said.

