Sambalpur: The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) has decided to conduct the end term examinations of first year MBA students online. IIM-S will be using the online proctoring system in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent Coronavirus spread. This is the first any IIM in India will use such a system, a senior official said.

Exams scheduled for June

Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said the end term exams of the first year students was to be held in the fourth week of March this year. However, the students had to vacate the hostel due to the lockdown imposed at that time.

“As a result, the examination could not be held. Moreover, we are also not sure when the lockdown will end and normalcy will be restored. under the circumstances, we have decided to conduct the end term examination of the first year students. We will be using the Online Proctoring System and the exams will be held in June,” Jaiwal informed.

Online Proctoring System

With this system, the students can appear for the tests by logging in through their laptop/desktop at their homes in different parts of the country. About 100 students will appear for the end term exam. This system of conducting tests online allows more transparency in the process, informed Jaiswal.

Use of artificial intelligence

Moreover, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is no scope of human error in invigilation during the exam. There is no wastage of paper and handwriting will also not be an issue for the students. The process of examination is also cost effective. Around Rs 2.5 lakh will be spent on conducting the exam through this system, the IIM-S director said.

Monitoring of students

With this system, each student will be monitored and invigilated during the examination through an AI tool. This will ensure they do not receive any external help for writing their answers. The interface will also capture the retina movement of the prospective candidates. The exam disrupts even if an examinee attends a phone call, informed, Jaiwal.

PNN & Agencies