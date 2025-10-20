Dhenkanal: Asmita Adhikari, a student of English Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, was selected as part of the official delegation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to represent India at MIPCOM Waves Bazar in Cannes, France, held from October 13 to 16.

According to official sources, Asmita participated in the event under the WAVES Bazar Global Outreach Programme. Her travel and hospitality expenses were fully sponsored by the Government of India.

Speaking from Cannes, Asmita said, “It’s really exciting being in France and meeting such talented and ambitious people. Talking to people from diverse backgrounds has been challenging, but also very enriching.”

Asmita said the experience helped her gain confidence and push herself to learn and perform better.