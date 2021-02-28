Bhubaneswar, Feb 28: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar observed the National Science Day here, Sunday. The IIT also celebrated the day as the Research Scholars’ Day of the institute. It was the 11th Research Scholars’ Day of the institute.

It may be mentioned here that the National Science Day is observed to honour the invention of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman. On the eve of the Research Scholars’ Day, the institute conducts a poster presentation competition among the research scholars and awards prizes to best posters. This year the competition was conducted Saturday with the inauguration by Prof. R.V. Rajakumar, Director. The Chief Guest of the National Science Day event was Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Former Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Current Vice Chancellor, SOA University, Bhubaneswar. The event was presided over by the Director Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Rajakumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, emphasised on the contribution of science and technology in bettering human life and the need for further research. On this occasion, he complimented the ISRO scientists for the commercial launch of satellites through PSLV C-51 paving the doors in to the new era of use of Indian space science for other nations. He said that the poster presentation by the research scholars of IIT Bhubaneswar provides a sample overview of the breadth of the research being conducted at the institute. He mentioned about IIT, Bhubaneswar being honoured with the ‘University of Year Award’ at FICCI in its 13th year of its existence.