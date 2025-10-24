Bhubaneswar: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have signed an MoU to foster collaborative research and development, an official said.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO and IIT-Bhubaneswar signed the agreement here October 17, and the official statement was issued on Friday, he said.

The partnership focuses on assessing physical and biogeochemical oceanic processes and shoreline change dynamics along the western Bay of Bengal, the release said.

“The pilot phase will involve mapping and analysing nearshore dynamics from the Sundarbans delta to northern Andhra Pradesh, with potential extension to other Indian coastal regions…” it said.