Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar contributed significantly towards strengthening the manufacturing sector in the country through their expertise, research, technological innovations.

This was stated by G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister. He was addressing the IIT-Bhubaneswar’s 13th Foundation Day organised at its campus, Friday. Reddy graced the occasion online as the chief guest and delivered the Foundation Day lecture. The event was presided over by the IIT director RV Raja Kumar.

The IIT director on this auspicious occasion welcomed the chief guest, other luminaries and the fraternity including those who joined the event online. Raja Kumar also added that IIT-Bhubaneswar has been ranked top two in terms of student strength among the second generation IITs.

He said, “I am happy to share that during last 12 years of existence, the institute could remarkably raise its standards to offer the best of education and grew as one of the best of the campuses among IITs, co-host Inter IIT Sports Meet and organize it in high standards. It created ambitious centres of excellence in very relevant research areas, like the atmospheric sciences group acquiring the ability to predict the course of the cyclone with great degree of accuracy 5-6 days prior to its landfall.”

The institute consciously made its vision very ambitious to produce outstanding graduates and research output and took several developmental steps in that direction, he mentioned. “Some initial results of efforts are already visible and it is very encouraging to see it getting prominently placed in rankings across international and national frameworks,” he added.

Reddy expressed his happiness for being a part of the 13th Foundation Day celebrations. He expressed the contributions IIT-Bhubaneswar is making to DRDO and lauded the outstanding contributions and healthy association of Raja Kumar with DRDO in their projects of the past. He credited the director for his visionary approach, leadership, tireless efforts and sheer determination which led the Institute to scale new heights.

He also made a mention about the various opportunities for collaborating with IIT-Bhubaneswar in terms of research, long term projects, applied research, providing incubation and mentoring for startup centres along with establishing their Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar. He further mentioned that IIT-Bhubaneswar could contribute significantly by their expertise, research, technological contributions for strengthening the manufacturing sector in the country.

Raja Kumar in presence of the chief guest felicitated the students, faculty and staff members of the institute with teaching excellence awards given on the basis of student feedback, and Director’s Commendations for outstanding research contributions and meritorious services in their respective fields on this historic occasion.