Mumbai: A group of IIT-Guwahati students has developed a mobile application for seamless and contactless air travel. This mobile application can not only during the current pandemic but also during non-crisis situations. The aim of the mobile app ‘Flyzy’ has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. It is to provide contactless boarding, keeping in mind the easier baggage drop. The app will also help in manageable parking facilities and provide necessary updates during the whole journey, IIT-Guwahati said in a release.

How the ‘Flyzy’ app helps

Three B-Tech students namely Deepak Meena, Hansraj Patel and Arjit Singh have developed the app. The app also has a smart UI (user interface) assistant that helps elderly people to use it easily. Other features include real-time flight notifications, universal web check-in portal, check-in baggage status and map of the airport. According to the release, the hybrid software will support face-biometric recognition in future.

The mission of start-up has been recognised by ‘Startup India’. It is to build ‘Flyzy’ as India’s finest aviation IT technology company. It will provide a stress-free and safe journey to flyers, the release said.

Other advantages of using the app

The passengers can shop from the airport using the app and can make payment as well. The Flyzy’ app also supports multi-currency payments. For food ordering purposes, the app dynamically suggests the passenger the best option he/she has.

The idea is not only relevant during the present pandemic situation but also during the non-crisis time. The main idea behind the application is to provide a seamless journey to passengers. The app will help passengers as they move through the airport, especially to the first-time flyers. The application will guide them thoroughly and provide them with an easy understanding and implementation of several airport functions.

Boon for aviation industry

The founders believe that the application will help the aviation industry. It will help save money as the process will become automated, faster and easier, the release said.

The company provides an end-to-end service at a low infrastructure cost. The team is already talking to authorities for implementing the application at some airports, IIT-Guwahati said.

