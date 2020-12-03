Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz has called herself a weirdo in her latest video post on Instagram. In the clip, Ileana D’Cruz is seen wearing a pantsuit and playing with her sleeves. “Me: I’m really gonna be productive and clean out my closet today. Me 7hrs later: Ooooh look! Sleeves!!!!! #whyamilikethis #smh #weirdo,” Ileana wrote alongside the clip.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CISBk4jJ34x/

Ileana’s love for the beach is well known and she always shares her beach pictures with her followers. However, recently she posted a picture of her’s in a black bikini that instantly went viral. However, this time she was not on the beach, but spending some family time. She captioned the pix: “Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time. #imhappyijustdontlookit.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIOLFg3hXpG/

Ileana recently wrapped up shooting for her forthcoming film, Unfair N Lovely. The movie Unfair N Lovely is a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Ileana has been paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time in the film.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua. He is known for working as a screenplay writer in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan. The film is slated for a 2021 release. It should be stated here that both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar played pivotal roles in Saand Ki Aankh.