Mumbai: ‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture chilling in a beach. “When the beach calls,” she captioned the click that saw her lounging on a yacht in a black bikini with delicate jewellery and wind-swept hair.

The actress took to social media to treat fans to a breathtaking bikini photo. While the photo sees the star rocking a petit frame, Ileana has since gone out to embrace her curves and become one of the few celebrities promoting body positivity.

On the professional front, Ileana joined Anees Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’ also starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela among others. According to reports, the film which was earlier scheduled to release 6th December was pushed to 22nd November and now the makers of the film have further pre-poned the release of the film to 8th November this year.

The actress also often stays in news for her PDA with Australian boyfriend.