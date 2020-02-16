Gudbhelipadar: Locals have raised environmental concerns over illegal brick kilns mushrooming in different villages under Kantamal Tehsils of Boudh district.

More than 20 illegal brick kilns are operating in several places here as local revenue officials have turned a blind eye to the menace, locals said. They further alleged that no steps have been taken by the officials to contain the illegal operation spreading wings – especially under Gudbhelipadar, Bilaspur and Baragoccha panchayats.

Locals are angered over the authorities’ failure to contain the issue as these brick kilns are a major source of environmental pollution in the area.

Meanwhile, National Green Tribunal has directed the state government to carry out raids on illegal brick kilns. It is worth mentioning that the rule mandates lodging FIR against concerned officials who fail to take action in this connection.

When contacted, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Manamunda Surendra Sahu said, “We have warned the owners after receiving the report on this matter. Necessary steps will be taken accordingly.”

PNN