Keonjhar: Amid allegations of illegal cattle trade going unchecked in Keonjhar district, police seized two container vehicles with 40 cattle at Salabani haat in Anandpur area of Keonjhar district Wednesday.

According to locals, the containers were on their way to West Bengal when a patrolling team seized the cattle trade. While cattle transporters and driver managed to flee away leaving the vehicle behind the spot, the cops rescued at least 40 cattle from the containers.

Locals claimed that many trucks have been engaged in illegally trafficking cattle to the neighboring state on a daily basis, but the police have failed to take note of this.

Two of the vehicles that were used in illegal activity have also been seized. A detailed investigation of the same is underway.

