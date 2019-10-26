Cuttack: Police have started a crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing factories in the state ahead of Diwali. Even after a week of the seizure of a huge cache of firecrackers and explosives materials, Commissionerate Police again busted illegal production of cracker units in Cuttack, Saturday.

The authorities have also detained three persons for their alleged connection with the activity and seized crackers worth around Rs 5 lakh during raids on illegal cracker manufacturing units in Padmapur, Trilochanpur and Kazi Bazaar in Cuttack district.

Police October 19 conducted multiple raids at Trilochanpur and Mahajanpur villages under Jagatpur area in Cuttack district and seized a huge quantity of explosive materials, firecrackers and raw materials from the spots and detained 12 persons in this connection.

Acting on several complaints about the operation of illegal firecracker making units, a team of 10 senior police officials along with four platoon forces conducted raids across the two villages. Several illegal fireworks manufacturing units were detected, explosives and crackers worth around Rs 50 lakh were also seized during the drive. Police said that similar crackdowns will also start in other areas of the state as well.

