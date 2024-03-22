Kendrapara: Despite a ban on fishing, it is continuing unabated in the prohibited areas of the sea near Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in this district. This is posing serious threats to the life of the rare Olive Ridley turtles visiting the area for mass nesting, officials said here Thursday. The Odisha government has imposed a ban on fishing in the area since November 1, 2023. However, fishermen in trawlers continue to flout rules with impunity.

Such is the audacity of the fishermen that at times they use their trawlers to attack patrol boats. Recently, fishermen in more than 12 vessels (boats and trawlers) attacked a patrolling team. They used their trawlers to capsize the patrol boat. In another incident, fishermen surrounded Kanika-III, a patrol vessel with Forest department staff, to prevent them from carrying out surveillance work. Complaints have been lodged in both cases, but fishermen continue to carry out their trade. Sources said that 359 fishermen have been arrested and 36 boats and trawlers seized since the ban was imposed.

However, that has not deterred others from fishing activities. Also, easy availability of bail for those arrested is affecting the morale of the Forest Department staff and the police, officials said. Environmentalists claimed that the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is not a safe place for the Olive Ridley turtles anymore. Nature lover Lakshmidhar Swain said the Forest Department, Marine police and coast guard should implement tighter security measures to prevent illegal fishing near Gahirmatha. Sources however pointed out that there is distinct lack of coordination between the three departments. This is the main reason for which forester Shyam Singh lost his life in 2022 when he was attacked by people involved in illegal fishing, they added. It should be stated here that hundreds of turtles die after being hit by trawlers and also after getting trapped in fishing nets. The Orissa High Court has directed authorities to install turtle excluder device (TED) in the boats but that is not being implemented, alleged an official. Prakash Chandra Das, president of ‘Samudrika Jeeva Surakshya Samiti’ said that the nesting sites of the turtles are now in danger. Rapid coastal erosion in Babubali, Madali and Ekakula islands is adding to the problem. The turtles have already assembled and are expected to start laying eggs from next week.

When contacted, Gahirmatha ranger Pradosh Maharana said that three boats have been pressed into service to prevent illegal fishing and to protect the turtles. He, however, alleged that help has not been forthcoming from the Coast Guard and Marine police. Meanwhile, Talachua Marine police station IIC Sasmita Sahu said boats are available, but requisite fuel has not been provided for those.