Bolangir: An Excise department team busted Monday an adulterated foreign liquor manufacturing unit at Hatapada village of Lathore panchayat under Patnagarh sub-division. The officials seized materials used in manufacturing liquor worth over Rs 2,00,000. Two persons were arrested in this regard. They have been identified as Pitambar Meher and Gopal Meher, residents of Lathore locality.

The Excise department had been tipped off that an illegal liquor manufacturing unit was running from a house at Hatapada village. A team of 20 excise department officials and staff led by inspector Udaylal Nayak swooped down on the house Monday and arrested the two present in the house during the raid.

However, Gouri Shankar Thanapati, who is the kingpin evaded arrest by fleeing from the spot.

Pitambar and Gopal are currently being interrogated to get information about Gouri, it was learnt.

