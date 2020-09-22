Khaira: Laterite mining mafia are smuggling laterite stone from government land at Barapada, Haripur and Barajodi areas under Kupari revenue circle in Khaira Tehsil of Balasore district, locals here have said.

Local men alleged that the administration has been apathetic to the loot despite being intimated about the illegal mining and smuggling.

Truckloads of laterite stone are being lifted from 35 mines in the area and it is alleged that the transporters are not paying any cess to the government.

The residents have alleged that although the loot has been taking place in broad daylight, no action is being taken against the looters.

They further alleged that most of the officers of Khaira Tehsil office are involved with the smuggling and take commission from stone mafias. Before the inspection team comes to the mines area, those corrupt officers inform the mafias enabling them to hide their machines, trucks and other stone quarrying equipment from the spot.

Locals said that after Kupari revenue village was declared a tourist spot by the state government in 1999, the revenue department stopped auctioning the existing laterite stone mines at the government land to carry out development works to boost tourism.

The tehsil administration had also closed 109 stone quarries in the area to encourage tourism. However, after a brief hiatus, the stone mafia revived mining in the area.

Local environmental activists had earlier taken up the matter with the district collector and the sub-collector. Besides, some local representatives had also complained about the growing menace to authorities.

Taking serious note of the matter, the tehsildar and revenue inspector had visited the spot. But getting prior information from corrupt officers the stone mafias fled from the spot.

The stone mafia here have been carrying out extraction at a rapid pace and transporting stones through Kupari-Soro and Kupari-Ranital roads to the neighbouring West Bengal. Transportation of stones through heavy vehicles has also reportedly affected the roads and environment, it is alleged. The villagers further alleged that truckers are using one challan form for several rounds of transportation.

The villagers have recently submitted a memorandum to collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy in this connection at a public meeting. The collector has instructed sub-collector Nilu Mohapatra for taking appropriate action against illegal stone quarrying and transportation.

