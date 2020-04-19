Bhanjanagar: Police Sunday seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 1 crore from Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam district during a surprise raid.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of a foreign liquor consignment, police conducted a raid on a truck parked beside the road near a village in Bhanjanagar area. After a thorough search, cops seized a huge cache of foreign liquor.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the spot after noticing cops approaching the truck.

While the exact source of the consignment is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the liquor was being smuggled for distribution in black market during the ongoing lockdown.

According to a source, reports of illegal sale of liquor is on a rise in the state despite lockdown. Cops and excise department officials, meanwhile, are carrying out raids to nab the smugglers.

A case under the relevant section of IPC has been registered. A detailed probe into the incident is on, said police.

PNN