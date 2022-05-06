Joda: Forest department officials Thursday seized a truck carrying around 30 tonne illegally extracted iron ore from Chamakpur protected reserve forest under Champua range of Keonjhar district, indicating rampant illegal mining in Joda circle despite measures taken by the Steel and Mines department. The department has also formed district and state-level squads to check illegal mining.

According to reports, a team of forest officials led by Champua ranger Sanjib Rout was patrolling in the area around 2am Thursday when they noticed light simmering in Chamakpur reserve forest, raising suspicion.

When the team reached there, they found a 12-wheeler truck with Jharkhand registration number being loaded with iron ore.

On seeing the forest officials, many of those engaged in loading the mineral escaped but one was detained.

About 30 tonne illegally mined iron ore was seized from the truck. This seizure by the Forest department pointed to the laidback attitude of the Mines department, said a local. The department has put in place Integrated Mines, Minerals and Management System (i3MS) to check illegal exploration and transportation of minerals.

Mining experts of the area alleged that officials managing the i3MS software and those engaged at weighbridges are hand in gloves with some mafia plundering minerals in the area.

It was alleged that illegal mining of iron and manganese in Bansapani, Jurudi, Bamebari, submergence-prone area of Kanpur irrigation project and Bileipada is on the rise.

They also said that some outsiders strike deals with some local truck owners, transport agencies and mines owners to illegally transport minerals without doing registration in the i3MS portal.