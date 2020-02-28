Chandikhol: Illegal sand mining is continuing unchecked as truckloads of it are being lifted from the banks of three rivers in Darpan tehsil of Jajpur district. The sand mafias are using tractors, mini-trucks and excavators on the riverbeds to ferry sand. Sources said that till now the Odisha government has lost over Rs 10 crore due to the illegal activity. Villagers also alleged that the tehsil officials and police have turned a blind eye which has enabled the sand mafias to prosper.

It is worth mentioning that despite an earlier order by Tehsils to prevent illegal sand mining and the removal of the bars to prevent miscreants operating on the riverbed, nothing has happened. They are still lifting sand with impunity from the banks of the Birupa, Badagenguti and Kelua rivers.

Illegal and unplanned sand mining has affected the environment as well as the villages close to the three rivers. It has led to severe erosion of soil and acres of land have been gobbled up by the rivers. Villagers said that in spite of repeatedly telling the district administration to take preventive measures nothing has happened so far. They alleged that tehsil officials are in collusion with the sand mafia and have given them a free run.

When contacted, Darpan tehsildar Baranendu Mohanty said the decision to auction the banks from which sand is being taken is yet to be taken. “We are aware of the activities of the sand mafia and have been taking action against them. However, other than imposing fines, we don’t have any power to stop the illegal activities,” lamented Mohanty.

PNN