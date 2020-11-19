Remuna: Acting on a tip-off, forest department officials of Balasore district along with the local police jointly raided Thursday an illegal saw mill in Padampur area near Sahupada. The officials seized several equipment and logs worth lakhs of rupees from the mills including power driven motors, cutters, sanders and drill machines. They also seized two trucks which were being used in the illegal work. However, the employees and owner of the saw mill managed to flee from the spot.

A case has been registered against the saw mill owner under The Orissa sawmill and sawpit (Control) Act 1991.

Locals meanwhile said that a number saw mills have been operating in the locality illegally for the last couple of years.

Forest officials had received information regarding smuggling of precious timbers from the saw mills. Acting on the tip-off, forest department officials along with cops raided the mill and seized the timbers. Police have launched a hunt for the owner of the saw mill.

