Baliapal: Amid allegations about illegal timber smuggling in various parts of Balasore, many illegal sawmills are working in parts of Baliapal block. Operation of such sawmills has taken a toll on gramya jungles in the area with timber smugglers working overdrive.

These sawmills were lying closed flowing a High Court order. Now, they have become active at Kalipada, Simulia, Dandtunida, Blaock Chhak, Langaleswar, Mandhata Bazar, Panchupalli, Kantapal, Mahabala, Aladiha, Bishnupur, and Kunuli. Locals alleged that gramya jungles in these areas are gradually vanishing due to sawmills.

Timber mafia and sawmill owners have forged a nexus while logs are being transported through second bridge on Subarnarekha, Penthei ghat and Dagara Choumukhi.

Timber and processed planks are transported to parts of West Bengal, it was alleged.

DFO Biswaraj Panda said action will be taken against timber mafia and illegal sawmill owners after getting complaints.

PNN