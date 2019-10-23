Badasahi: Amidst allegations of rampant bootlegging in Mayurbhanj, the Excise Department Wednesday morning conducted a raid on a house in Uthani Nuagaon village under Badasahi police limits here and seized huge amount of illicit liquor apart from cannabis.

According to the department, the raid was conducted based on the direction of Mayurbhanj excise SP who was tipped off about the house where spurious foreign liquor was being prepared.

A large quantity of illicit liquor was seized from the spot, the department said. It also claimed to have found a bundle of cannabis weighing about 5 kilograms from a compost pit close to the house.

Empty liquor bottles of different brands, caps, labels, seals, spirit, thinner and different ingredients of liquor manufacturing were also recovered from the house during the raid. The accused, however, managed to flee from the scene.

The cost of the seized items has been pegged at Rs 1.5 lakhs.

The house, which belongs to Sunil Prusty and Subash Prusty, had been locked since a while. The contraband was reportedly stored in that house. The seized items were taken to Betnoti excise office. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the department said.

PNN