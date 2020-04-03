Rourkela: The excise officials with the help of local police seized about 1080 litres of liquor from an SUV near Uditnagar overbridge in Rourkela town of Sundargarh district Friday.

According to sources, the seizure was made while the illegal consignment was being transported to Malgodown Basti in Basanti Colony of Rourkela.

Acting on prior information regarding the trade, Rourkela police intercepted the SUV on Uditnagar overbridge at around 7 am and seized the liquor. Cops also seized the SUV.

The liquor was reportedly manufactured in Karichhapal area of the city. The accused, however, managed to escape from the spot. Cops have registered a case in this connection and investigating the matter.

PNN